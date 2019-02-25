PM-Kisan scheme: Submit applications to avail benefit

Mysuru: The Joint Director of Agriculture has in a press release requested all small and marginal farmers of the district, who owns below two hectares of land, to submit their applications in the prescribed form to receive the first instalment of Rs. 2,000 under PM Kisan scheme.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme announced recently by the Centre will deposit Rs.6,000 in three instalments to the account of all marginal and small farmers holding less than two hectares of land.

The first instalment of Rs.2,000 was released by PM Narendra Modi on Feb.24 at Gorakhpur in UP to the bank accounts of over one crore registered farmers from 14 States including UP and Karnataka.

Another one crore farmers will be covered in the next two to three days.

A list of eligible farmers will be displayed in respective Gram Panchayat Offices to receive the benefit. Farmers must give self- declaration of their land, name, address, Aadhaar number, bank account number and other details in a prescribed application form number-C available at all Bapuji Seva Kendras, Atalji Jana Snehi Kendras or the nearest Raitha Samparka Kendras to receive the benefits under the PM-Kisan scheme.

