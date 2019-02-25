Cleanliness lessons to Mysureans from foreign woman

Israeli Citizen Daariya picks up plastic waste every Sunday in Kukkarahalli Lake

Mysuru: Everyone talks about how Kukkarahalli Lake that comes under University of Mysore (UoM), is stinking due to flow of sewage water and how plastic is strewn all around the lake in spite of the efforts of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to keep the place clean, especially with Swachh Bharat campaign at its peak.

It is also the place used by health conscious citizens of the city to go for early morning or late evening walks and also jogging. But what we see is that hardly anyone does anything concrete to put in their bit to keep the Lake and its surroundings clean and instead continue to blame the authorities for all the shortcomings.

However, there is one person, that too a foreigner, who believes in action than in words. This young woman was found yesterday morning picking up plastic waste, bottles, paper cups and filling them into a plastic bag in front of the UGC-Human Resource Development Centre (Earlier Academic Staff College).

The conscientiousness citizens seeing her in action were seen ignoring her without as much as a backward glance. Finally, a JSS Women’s College student and two other youth asked her, “Can we assist you?”

Israeli Citizen Daariya

By then the woman who had tears in her eyes asked, “How could anyone have the heart to spoil such a beautiful place? Don’t help me, please join hands with me to save the Lake.”

She gave a few plastic bags to the youth and continued with her work. Within a few minutes, four to five bags full of waste was collected. “Let us dispose it in a suitable place,” she said and walked off with a bag filled with waste. The youths carried the remaining bags.

The name of the foreigner is Daariya. She is an Israeli citizen and has come here to learn yoga. She is living in Gokulam since the past four months and every Sunday she does this service to our city.