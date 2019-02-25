Miscreants used a pile of elephant dung to ignite fire

Yesterday, some volunteers, who were engaged in dousing fires in Gopalaswamy Hill forest range, found that miscreants had set dry elephant dung on fire and immediately doused it, thus averting fire from spreading to other parts. Miscreants had heaped up dry elephant dung and set fire to it.

Miscreants are known for setting dried elephant dung on fire, which starts burning slowly and gradually spreads to the forest. As there was too much of wind yesterday, fire personnel, forest staff and volunteers were finding it difficult to control the spread the fire.

