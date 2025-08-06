Kukkarahalli Lake rejuvenation: Rs. 63.80 lakh DPR contract scrapped

August 6, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru District Administration has cancelled the contract awarded to the New Delhi-based Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) for preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) on the rejuvenation of Kukkarahalli Lake.

In 2024, the then Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), now rebranded as Mysuru Development Authority (MDA), had commissioned the Principal Director of INTACH’s Natural Heritage Division to prepare the DPR with a budget allocation of Rs. 63.80 lakh.

Apart from Kukkarahalli Lake, the project also covered mapping the 22-km Dewan Purnaiah Canal and Lingambudhi Lake. Following the contract award, INTACH carried out an aerial survey and submitted a preliminary report containing a database on Kukkarahalli Lake.

However, the contract was issued without following the mandatory tendering process. This decision invited public criticism, with environmentalists questioning the propriety of awarding the contract directly to INTACH.

A complaint was later filed with the Lokayukta, alleging misuse of public funds and financial loss to MUDA, in violation of the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (KTPP) Act. As per the contract, the DPR was to include a comprehensive assessment of the lake’s surrounding areas, inlet channels, silt excavation feasibility, gradient, outlets and documentation of local flora and fauna.

Tendering norms

Confirming the cancellation, DC G. Lakshmikanth Reddy told Star of Mysore that all development works must comply with tendering norms.

“The contract has been cancelled. Officially, the work order for INTACH was never issued. We are bound by established rules, and any development project we undertake must go through a formal tendering process,” he said.

On the future of the project, the DC stated that MDA will soon invite fresh tenders, in which INTACH may also participate. “The tendering process is currently underway and will be initiated shortly,” he added.

When the DPR was originally allotted in 2024, the then DC, Dr. K.V. Rajendra, had defended the decision, stating that the contract award was legally valid and that there had been no procedural lapses on the part of the District Administration.

Encroachments, flooding risk

Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP) Founder-Working President Bhamy V. Shenoy emphasised the urgent need to address encroachments along the Dewan Purnaiah Canal.

“Encroachments along the canal pose a severe flooding risk during heavy rains, especially in the Saraswathipuram area adjoining Kukkarahalli Lake — a crisis narrowly averted a few years ago. Immediate restoration of the lake and canal clearance is essential to ensure proper water flow,” he said.

Shenoy urged the authorities to expedite the tendering process so remedial work could commence without delay.

“Much groundwork has already been done by INTACH, including interim reports. MUDA has also gathered extensive data on canal encroachments through multiple drone surveys. This should enable the new study to be completed in a far shorter timeframe than what was previously allotted to INTACH,” he added.

