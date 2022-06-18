PM to lay foundation for Railway Yard remodelling

June 18, 2022

City Railway Station and Naganahalli Terminal to be remodelled with Rs. 487 crore

Coaching Terminal and MEMU shed to come up at Naganahalli at a cost of Rs. 488 crore

Mysore/Mysuru: PM Narendra Modi will lay foundation stone for yard remodelling at Mysuru City Railway Station and Naganahalli and also lay foundation for a new coaching complex at Naganahalli.

The foundation laying ceremony will be held at Maharaja’s College Grounds where the PM will interact with the beneficiaries of Central schemes on the evening of June 20. However, he will not visit the Railway Station and the Naganahalli Terminal due to logistic issues, security and paucity of time.

Sharing the details with reporters this morning at the Office of the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, accompanied by DRM Rahul Agarwal, Senior Engineer Ravichandran and Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Manjunath, said that the estimated cost of the remodelling proposal is Rs. 487.8 crore (Mysuru Rs. 395.73 crore and Naganahalli Rs. 92.07 crore).

“We will utilise the space at present occupied by staff quarters. These staff quarters have been built on the land owned by the Railways and over 350 staff quarters beginning near CFTRI Gate Railway Station entrance from Vani Vilas Water Works on KRS Road to A. Ramanna Circle (Railway Colony) will be demolished. Before that, the 350 families that are presently living there will be relocated,” he said.

Ashokapuram Station

In addition, two more platforms will be built at Ashokapuram Station and a skywalk will be built across the platforms. “The aim is to be commuter-friendly and the facilities proposed are three additional platform lines, four additional pit lines, four additional stabling lines, and one additional shunting neck,” he added.

These facilities will decongest the existing entry and ease passenger movement. The proposal to remodel Naganahalli will cost Rs. 92.07 crore and will have one additional platform line, and two stabling lines (1 stabling line and 1 dry pit line with MEMU shed). This facility will enable the starting of MEMU services from Naganahalli for daily commuters, the MP said.

Coaching terminal

Naganahalli coaching terminal will meet the growing transportation requirements of Mysuru and the project will cost Rs. 488 crore. The proposal includes construction of 3 passenger platforms, 4 pit lines and a 300-metre skywalk and a pedestrian subway. Apart from being a coaching terminal for suburban traffic, it will be developed as a MEMU shed to decongest the City Railway Station, a note from the Railways said.

The provision of additional four pit lines will enable the increase of frequency of existing long-distance trains and introduce more long-distance train services from Mysuru. It will also facilitate running of more MEMU train services from Mysuru to other destinations in the region.

Coaching complex will also enable commencement of long-distance trains, thereby giving a massive fillip to tourism. The connectivity will benefit farmers, students and daily commuters to have a reliable and economic mode of transport, the note said.