Heeraba Modi turns 100: PM dedicates blog to motherr

June 18, 2022

Gandhinagar: PM Narendra Modi this morning visited his mother Heeraba Modi in Gandhinagar on the occasion of her birthday. Born on June 18, 1923, PM’s mother entered the 100th year of her life today.

The PM took blessings of his mother by washing her feet. Later, the PM tweeted a blog post in which he penned his thoughts expressing joy and gratitude on the occasion of his mother’s 100th birthday and said that had his father been alive, he would have completed his centenary in 2022.

As per media reports, PM Modi’s mother prefers not to eat any special food but to cook her own food. She doesn’t like food with more oil and spices. She likes to eat lentils, rice, khichdi and chapati in her daily diet. And in sweets, she likes to eat sugar candy and lapsi.

“Just last week, my nephew shared a few videos of mother from Gandhinagar. A few youngsters from the society had come home, my father’s photograph was kept on a chair, there was a kirtan and mother was immersed in singing bhajans while playing the manjeera. She is still the same — age may have taken a toll physically, but she is as mentally alert as ever,” PM wrote. “I have no doubt that everything good in my life, and all that is good in my character, can be attributed to my parents. Today, as I sit in Delhi, I am filled with memories from the past,” Modi wrote.

“A mother not only gives birth to her children, but also shapes their mind, their personality, and their self-confidence. My mother is as simple as she is extraordinary. Just like all mothers. As I write about my mother, I am sure that many of you would relate to my description of her. While reading, you may even see your own mother’s image,” he added.

“Mother used to wash utensils at a few houses to help meet the household expenses. She would also take out time to spin the charkha to supplement our meagre income. She would do everything from peeling cotton to spinning yarn. Even in this back-breaking work, her prime concern was ensuring that the cotton thorns don’t prick us,” PM Modi recounted.

On the occasion of the PM’s mother’s birthday, religious programmes have been organised in Modi’s hometown Vadnagar praying for her long life and health, her family said. An 80-metre road at Raysan has been named ‘Pujya Heeraba Marg’. The family has also planned a Bhandara (community meal) at the Jagannath Temple.