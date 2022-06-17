PM’s visit: State BJP, party cadre upbeat

June 17, 2022

50,000 beneficiaries from K.R Constituency to be invited for PM’s interaction, says MLA Ramdas

Mysuru/Bengaluru: In just a week or so, certain areas in Mysuru have undergone a sea change — craters are filled, roads are freshly asphalted, drains covered, pavements and medians are neat and painted and black-topping has been done. All these in anticipation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Mysuru on June 20 and June 21.

The mood is upbeat in the BJP as the PM’s visit to Karnataka is expected to provide a shot in the arm for the saffron camp ahead of next year’s Assembly elections in the State. With the entire State top leadership of the BJP set to descend here, the party is looking to use the opportunity to further bolster its prospects by organising public meetings with the PM.

The State leadership is keen to capitalise on the PM’s visit to add enthusiasm among the party ranks. BJP State leaders believe that the VVIP visit will provide further impetus to their all-out efforts to bring back BJP to power and also win the maximum Lok Sabha seats.

The 2019 Lok Sabha election was a huge landmark for BJP as under Modi’s leadership the party won 25 out of 28 seats decimating both Congress and JD(S). With just over nine months remaining for the Assembly election, the party is giving a big push.

Cashing in on Modi’s charisma

Also, the State unit that has dented its image in public on various governance and corruption issues is hoping to cash in on Modi’s charisma. The PM will be on an inauguration spree and will lay the foundation stone for many projects in Bengaluru.

BJP supporters have been told to line the roads to welcome Modi at various areas in Bengaluru and Mysuru as his cavalcade drives from one area to another. Modi continues to draw large crowds wherever he goes, and the crowds seem to be getting bigger. The party workers recently saw massive crowds in Chennai in Tamil Nadu and Hyderabad in Telangana, when he visited those States. The party is hoping to repeat the same performance in Mysuru and Bengaluru.

The focus of the party will be on the Old Mysore region where the BJP has to be satisfied with a third position after Congress and JD(S). The recent drubbing in the Legislative Council Polls from South Graduates Constituency elections is a setback for the party that was hoping to see candidate M.V. Ravishankar sail through. But Madhu Madegowda of the Congress won.

With the hope to utilise Modi’s charisma to virtually begin the party’s campaign for the next Assembly elections, the BJP is organising a mega convention of beneficiaries of the PM’s welfare programmes. Hundreds of beneficiaries of various schemes of the Centre such as Jan Dhan, Kisan Samman, Fasal Bima Yojana, Mudra Yojana and Jal Jeevan Mission will be brought to the Maharaja’s College Grounds where the interaction with the PM will be organised on June 20.

KR MLA S.A. Ramdas, KR BJP President Vadivelu, General Secretary Om Srinivas and Prasad Babu seen displaying the invitation and the saplings to be given to the beneficiaries at a press meet yesterday.

70,000 beneficiaries in Krishnaraja

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference yesterday. Krishnaraja MLA S.A. Ramdas said that the beneficiaries of the Central schemes in his Constituency will be welcome to interact with PM Modi. A sapling and an invitation will be given to them as part of the invite from June 17, he said.

He said that there are over 70,000 beneficiaries of various Central schemes in Krishnaraja Constituency and over 50,000 beneficiaries will come to the event as the invitation has been extended to them, the MLA said. He added that 202 schemes have been introduced in a span of 8 years by the Modi Government.

Beneficiaries of ‘Housing for All’ in his Constituency under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana will receive letters of sanction from June 17 and the process will be completed in three days, Ramdas added.

To coincide with the PM’s visit, Yoga will be introduced in 5,000 households and the benefits of Ayurveda will also be promoted in the Constituency, he added. A ward-level approach will be adopted and the best practices in the ward will be introduced for one year, he said.