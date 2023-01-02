BJP is counting its last days in State: HDK
BJP is counting its last days in State: HDK

January 2, 2023

Mysuru: Asserting that the ruling BJP is counting its last days in the State, JD(S) Legislature Party leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) maintained that his party was sure to form the Government on its own in the forthcoming Assembly polls.

Speaking to presspersons at a Convention Hall in Lakshmipuram here this morning, HDK lashed out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah for calling the JD(S) corrupt, casteist and family party.

Stating that the BJP is digging its own grave by making such baseless and irresponsible remarks against his party, the former CM said that Veerashaiva community, who form the core of BJP support, must understand that BJP is controlled by Party High Command and that Bommai is only a namesake CM.

Charging the BJP of sidelining its former CM B.S.Yediyurappa (BSY) after using him to come to power, Kumaraswamy contended that the Lingayat community has slowly begun to realise the treachery of the BJP, which is a good sign for the JD(S).

Reiterating that the JD(S) would come to power on its own by winning 135 seats, the former CM said that the BJP was getting scared of the growing popularity of JD(S) in all regions of the State. Contending that there would be no hung Assembly this time, he said that a farmer, Kannadiga and a labour friendly Government of the JD(S) was sure to rule the State post polls.

MLAs G.T. Devegowda, S.R. Mahesh and M. Ashwin Kumar, MLC C.N. Manjegowda, K.R.Constituency JD(S) candidate K.V. Mallesh, JD(S) City President K.T. Cheluvegowda, District President Narasimhaswamy and others were present.

Earlier, Kumaraswamy held an interaction ‘Sharanarondige Kumaranna’ with Veerashaiva-Lingayat community leaders of K.R. Constituency at the same venue, during which the former CM is said to have explained the community leaders on how the BJP had ignored BSY and was treating  other community leaders of the party with disdain.

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “BJP is counting its last days in State: HDK”

  1. Nikhil says:
    January 2, 2023 at 9:18 pm

    We can’t wait to get back JDS to power. We want the good old days for karnataka

    Reply

