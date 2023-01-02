No merger of KMF with AMUL, says CM Bommai

January 2, 2023

‘Merger is a figment of imagination and based on Opposition’s whims, fancies’

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has dismissed speculations of a merger between Karnataka’s popular milk and dairy products brand Nandini produced by the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) and Anand Milk Union Ltd (Amul) of Gujarat.

Such ‘rumours’, he said, were due to the misinterpretation of statements made by Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah. Shah’s recent suggestion for cooperation between the KMF and AMUL has sparked a backlash from citizens and opposition leaders including former CMs Siddharamaiah and H.D. Kumaraswamy.

“His (Shah) statements are clear and must not be misinterpreted. Nandini and AMUL should cooperate with each other on technology and marketing-related issues. They should play a complementary role. This does not mean a merger or something else,” Bommai said.

“Nandini will exist for another 100 years… The two brands will remain independent,” the CM added. The Opposition accused the BJP of what they called attempting to sell Kannadiga-owned companies to North Indian businessmen.

Bommai said, “What Amit Shah meant was that there is a benefit for both organisations if they work together in some areas. There can be an exchange of technology and administrative tactics.” “There is no need to misinterpret the remark. There is no need to blow it out of proportions,” he added. “The merger of Nandini with AMUL is a wrong imagination. What to say about those who comment based on their whims and fancies?” the CM questioned.

Nandini or AMUL can exchange their best practices and expertise in specific areas such as technology or administration, Bommai said. “The Union Minister’s statement must not be misunderstood and politicised and the Opposition must not twist his statements. As a CM, I am saying that the Nandini brand will be a separate identity forever,” Bommai stated.