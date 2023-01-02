Miraculous escape for Kerala youths as SUV catches fire

January 2, 2023

Horse gram crop spread on road for threshing intertwines with wheels causing friction

Gundlupet: A group of youths from Kerala, who had come to Gundlupet to celebrate the New Year, had a miraculous escape after the SUV in which they were travelling caught fire when the vehicle speeded over horse gram that was laid on the road for threshing by farmers.

The impact of the fire was so swift and high that the vehicle was charred beyond recognition within minutes and fortunately, the youths managed to get out of the vehicle in the nick of time. The Gundlupet Town Police have been informed about the incident and a case will be registered based on the statements given by the youths.

The incident occurred last evening at Honnegowdana Halli near Gundlupet and the youths were travelling in a Scorpio. Before crossing this particular stretch of the road, the youths visited Bandipur and Himavad Gopalaswamy Hill and the Temple. They were returning to Kerala after their trip.

As their vehicle speeded on the horse gram crop that was spread on the road to separate the crop from the sheaves, the crop got intertwined with the wheels of the vehicle causing friction. For some time, the youths did not realise that fire had spread as the windows of the vehicle were closed.

But as thick smoke bellowed out with the smell of the burnt tyres, the alerted youths managed to get out of the vehicle. But by then, the fuel tank of the vehicle had caught fire and the SUV was charred quickly.

The tradition of threshing paddy, horse gram and ragi crops on roads to separate the crop from the sheaves cause accidents on roads and Highways. Harvesting season reaches its peak in January and this is an easy way for farmers to use main and interior roads to thresh harvested crops in order to obtain the grains. This system saves huge labour costs.

Once the grain is separated from the sheaves, the farmers arrive in groups on the roads in the evening to pick them up after cleaning. However, it is risky for speeding four-wheelers to travel on such roads and every year, many vehicles are burnt down. For two-wheelers too the roads where crops are spread become risky as the wheels get stuck and the road turns slippery. Following a series of accidents due to crop threshing on roads, the Police usually warn farmers not to use the roads for farming activity. But despite warnings, they continue to indulge in this activity as it saves labour costs.