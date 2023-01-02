Ahead of New Year, 2.82 lakh visit Mysore Palace in 11 days

January 2, 2023

Mysuru: Ahead of New Year 2023, footfalls of 2.82 lakh (2,82,333) visitors was recorded at Mysore Palace, in a span of 11 days. Beginning from Dec. 21, 2022 to the New Year’s eve on Dec.31, lakhs of visitors turned up at the Palace, one of the prominent tourist attractions in the country.

According to the statistics provided by Mysore Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya, a total of 13,987 visitors came on Dec.21, followed by 17,249 on Dec.22, 17,401 on Dec.23, 25,943 on Dec.24, 31,943 on Dec.25, 28,027 on Dec.26, 28,623 on Dec.27, 30,585 on Dec.28, 29,907 on Dec.29, 31,816 on Dec.30 and 26,852 on Dec.31.

Category wise, 5,411 adults came on Dec.21 along with 89 foreigners, 8,007 students and 480 children totalling 13,987.

Accordingly on Dec.22, a total of 5,660 adults, 44 foreigners, 10,815 students and 730 children were recorded.

On Dec. 23, a total of 7,172 adults, 57 foreigners, 9,468 students and 704 children came to the Palace.

The numbers doubled following day on Dec.24, with 15,384 adults, 71 foreigners, 8,021 students and 2,467 children.

On Dec.25, it was 21,508 adults, 50 foreigners, 6,632 students and 3,753 children.

On Dec.26, the number of visitors dipped with 16,856 adults, 83 foreigners, 7,693 students and 3,395 children.

On Dec.27, a total of 17,056 adults, 69 foreigners, 7,858 students and 3,640 children visited, while on Dec.28, 15,684 adults, 82 foreigners, 11,397 students and 3,422 children visited the Palace.

On Dec.29, 15,329 adults, followed by 114 foreigners, 11,392 students and 3,072 children visited, while on Dec.30, total 14,980 adults visited, followed by 95 foreigners, 14,270 students and 2,471 children.

On Dec.31, it was 15,173 adults, 46 foreigners, 9,272 students and 2,361 children.

The highest of 31,943 visitors was witnessed on Christmas Day and 31,816 on a day before the New Year’s eve on Dec.30.