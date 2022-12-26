Rajesh Krishnan, Jogi Sunitha and troupe enthral Palace visitors

December 26, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysore Palace, where the annual Flower Show is going on, was filled with an aura of music last evening with noted playback singer Rajesh Krishnan presenting a Musical Nite at the sprawling Palace premises, even as drizzle set in as the programme got underway.

Rajesh Krishnan, who is known as Melody King, began his performance with the song ‘Yaaro Kannalli Kannanittu…’ from the film ‘Orata’, which kept the audience on its toes. The audience, who comprised mostly of youths, flashed their mobile phone lights in tandem when Rajesh sang the hit song ‘Usire, Usire Ee Usira Kollabeda…’, from Kichha Sudeep’s hit film ‘Huchha’.

Addressing the audience, Rajesh Krishnan said he has presented several Musical Nites in the Palace premises and the one that was held in memory of his Guru late S.P. Balasaubramaniam (SPB) during the COVID pandemic was memorable for him.

Mysore Palace Board Dy. Director T.S. Subramanya among audience at Palace.

Recalling that ‘Nooru Janmaku, Nooraru Janmaku…’ song from Nagathihalli Chandrashekar’s hit film ‘America, America’ (Music Composer: Hamsalekha), gave him a new turn in his career, Rajesh said that he cannot ever forget that moment. Later Rajesh Krishnan and his team sang several popular and melodious songs from hit films, which delighted the audience.

Singers Jogi Sunitha, Ashwin Sharma of ‘SaReGaMaPa’ fame and Nadira Banu enthralled the audience with their melodious voice.

Gurudatt Nagaraja and team presenting a Classical Music Concert.

Earlier, Gurudatt Nagaraja and team presented a Karnatak Classical Music Concert.

Today (Dec. 26), B.N. Gayatridevi and team will present a Classical Music Concert at 6 pm, followed by a dance presentation by differently abled children of Nitya Nirantara Trust at 7 pm and a Musical Nite by renowned playback singers Vijay Prakash, Anuradha Bhat and Lakshmi Nagaraj from 7.30 pm to 9.30 pm.