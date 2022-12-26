Rajesh Krishnan, Jogi Sunitha and troupe enthral Palace visitors
News

Rajesh Krishnan, Jogi Sunitha and troupe enthral Palace visitors

December 26, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysore Palace, where the annual Flower Show is going on, was filled with an aura of music last evening with noted playback singer Rajesh Krishnan presenting a Musical Nite at the sprawling Palace premises, even as drizzle set in as the programme got underway.

Rajesh Krishnan, who is known as Melody King, began his performance with the song ‘Yaaro Kannalli Kannanittu…’ from the film ‘Orata’, which kept the audience on its toes. The audience, who comprised mostly of youths, flashed their mobile phone lights in tandem when Rajesh sang the hit song ‘Usire, Usire Ee Usira Kollabeda…’, from Kichha Sudeep’s hit film ‘Huchha’.

Addressing the audience, Rajesh Krishnan said he has presented  several Musical Nites in the Palace premises and the one that was held in memory of his Guru late S.P. Balasaubramaniam (SPB) during the COVID pandemic was memorable for him.

Mysore Palace Board Dy. Director T.S. Subramanya among audience at Palace.

Recalling that ‘Nooru Janmaku, Nooraru Janmaku…’ song from Nagathihalli Chandrashekar’s hit film ‘America, America’ (Music Composer: Hamsalekha), gave him a new turn in his career, Rajesh said that he cannot ever forget that moment. Later Rajesh Krishnan and his team sang several popular and melodious songs from hit films, which delighted the audience.

Singers Jogi Sunitha, Ashwin Sharma of ‘SaReGaMaPa’ fame and Nadira Banu enthralled the audience with their melodious voice.

Gurudatt Nagaraja and team presenting a Classical Music Concert.

Earlier, Gurudatt Nagaraja and team presented a Karnatak Classical  Music Concert.

Today (Dec. 26), B.N. Gayatridevi and team will present a Classical Music Concert at 6 pm, followed by a dance presentation by differently abled children of Nitya Nirantara Trust at 7 pm and a Musical Nite by renowned playback singers Vijay Prakash,  Anuradha Bhat and Lakshmi Nagaraj from 7.30 pm to 9.30 pm.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching