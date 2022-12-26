New Year revelry till 1 am? Police to decide

December 26, 2022

Widespread checking will prevent criminal movement, says City Police Commissioner

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City Police have made it mandatory to obtain permission from the jurisdictional Police to conduct New Year parties in the city to prevent any untoward incident during and after the celebrations even as the State Government is expected to issue a separate set of guidelines for New Year parties in the wake of COVID variant scare.

A decision will be taken on the suggestion by the hoteliers that parties can be allowed to be held till 1 am and before making an announcement, the Police top brass will brainstorm on the implications of 1 am revelry.

Meeting the members of the Mysuru Hotel Owners Association at its premises on Saturday as part of Crime Prevention Month, City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth said that a suitable decision will be taken on the timings of the New Year parties.

Issuing broad guidelines, the Commissioner said that he has issued directions to his staff to be alert in the wake of thousands of tourists arriving in Mysuru city and district limits. Violations like drink-and-drive and traffic rule-breaking will be dealt with severely.

Movements of criminals

The Police staff have been sensitised on handling domestic and international tourists and at the same time ensuring that law and order are maintained, he said. On the complaints of the Police imposing excessive fines on tourist vehicles, the Commissioner said that checking will be intensified to check the movements of criminals.

“We do not get accolades if we impose fines on tourist vehicles and the law is equal or all. For us, the safety of the people and the tourists is important and any step will be taken to ensure that residents and the visitors are provided with a safe environment,” he said.

The organisers of New Year parties must obtain prior permission from their respective Police Stations and other concerned civic authorities. No parties will be allowed to be held without permission. The organisers shall have to explain the nature of the events they would be hosting, he added.

Other directions are the installation of high-resolution CCTV cameras at party venues, power backup through UPS and generators, adequate light at the venues and checking of criminal backgrounds of security guards and employees hired for the event.

No hotel rooms for minors

Ramesh asked the hoteliers to desist from handing over rooms to minors and to people without verifying their backgrounds and before checking the veracity of the documents they have submitted. If the organisers notice any suspicious movement of people or unclaimed objects, they shall inform the nearest Police Station or dial 112.

Assuring the hoteliers, the Commissioner said that discussions have been held for all precautionary measures and the hotel, pubs and commercial establishment representatives have to help the Police maintain law and order and to ensure security for women and children.

Parking problem

On their part, the hoteliers aired certain demands to the Police. “The Police should solve the parking problem in the heart of the city in coordination with the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) as the lack of parking is a deterrent to the tourist arrival. Many tourists stay away from purchasing products from Mysuru as they cannot park their vehicles at their desired place. The problem of D. Devaraj Urs Road, Gandhi Square where shop owners park their vehicles all day long on the road is not solved yet,” said Mysuru Hotel Owners Association President C. Narayanagowda.

DCP (Law & Order) M. Muthuraj, DCP (Crime & Traffic) M.S. Geetha Prasanna, Mysuru Hotel Owners Association Secretary A.R. Ravindra Bhat and other office-bearers were present.