DC calls for sharing of knowledge between farmers and scientists

December 26, 2022

Organic farm produce on display at District Agricultural Training Centre

Mysore/Mysuru: Observing that sharing knowledge and constant interaction between farmers and agricultural scientists is key for innovations and growth in the farm sector, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra said that the District Administration is always willing to extend co-operation and support to the farming community.

He was speaking after inaugurating the ‘Farmer and Agricultural Scientists Interaction’ programme organised jointly by the Agriculture Department, Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA) and Krishik Samaja, Mysuru, as part of Farmers Day marking the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, at the District Agricultural Training Centre at Naganahalli in the taluk here this morning.

Pointing out that he too is from an agricultural family which used to grow Paddy and Arecanut in their farmland in Shivamogga district, Dr. Rajendra said that he could learn more about farming after coming to Mysuru.

Stressing on the need for unity among the farming community as this will largely help in getting all Governmental benefits under various schemes meant for farmers, he said that the farming sector demanded direct involvement of growers for cutting down on costs and getting better crop yield.

“Apart from gains in farming, the farmers should also concentrate on value added products and non-agricultural incomes. Everyone of us should honour the farmers as it is they who provide us food. Farmers too can become entrepreneurs in their own right and this needs some hard work and innovative ideas,” he said while assuring that the District Administration will consider farmer issues seriously and take necessary steps for their redressal.

Continuing, the DC said that he has asked the Agricuture and Horticulture Department officials to send him the full proceedings of the interaction, so that he can take them forward in a most appropriate manner for the benefit of farmers.

Regretting that agents/ middlemen were eating into the incomes of farmers, he called for a strong and foolproof marketing mechanism where farmers can sell their produce directly to consumers.

When some farmers asked for setting up cold storages, the DC said, the District Administration would seriously consider setting up of cold storages where there are large growing areas of fruits, vegetables, flowers and other perishable agricultural crops.

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) President Badagalapura Nagendra, in his address, said that farmers are scientists in their own way. Noting that while farmers are scientists by experience, others are academic scientists by studies and research, Nagendra wanted the interaction to be more fruitful and beneficial to farmers. He emphasised on the need for sharing of farm knowledge and practices among farmers and scientists as this will hugely help in addressing farm issues.

Five achiever farmers, who won State-level prizes (2021-22) given by ATMA, were felicitated on the occasion. The felicitated were Veerabhadrappa of Hanumanahalli in Gavadagere hobli of Hunsur (Krishi Pandit – 1st Prize), C. Dileep of Gopalapura in Jayapura hobli of Mysuru (Krishi Pandit – 3rd prize) and Venkatesh of Chidaravalli in Sosale hobli of T. Narasipur, Siddappa of Hosakote in Chikkayyanchatra hobli of Nanjangud and Naveen of Adaganahalli in Hebbal Hobli of K.R. Nagar (all upcoming farmers).

ZP CEO B.R. Poornima, Agriculture Joint Director Dr. B.S. Chandrashekar, Horticulture Joint Director Rudresh, Karnataka Sugarcane Growers Association office-bearer Kiragasur Shankar, MCCI President K.B. Lingaraju and Karnataka Rajya Pradesha Krushik Samaja Mysuru District President Kalmalli Shivakumar were present.

DC interacts with stall owners

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra interacted with the stall owners at the expo organised as part of ‘Farmer and Agricultural Scientists Interaction’ programme at the District Agricultural Training Centre in Naganahalli this morning.

There were six stalls selling organic jaggery, pure honey, dish and floor cleaning agents made out of Persian Lemon Seed extract, millets, cereals and other organic farm produce.

Taking a close look at the stalls, the DC enquired about the farming practices and equipment used in farming. He also sought inputs on the benefits of ‘Siridhanyas,’ which are in high demand for their rich nutrient content.

Showing a keen interest on all products and packages on display, the DC asked the Agriculture Department Joint Director Dr. B.S. Chandrashekar to check the content in the millet powders and help the farmers to mention it on the packing so that it gets sold well among the educated class, which generally have a keen interest for finding out the nutrient content in terms of calories.