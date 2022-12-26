RK Vidyashala students recreate Swami Vivekananda’s visit to city

December 26, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The skilled and mature performance of the Kannada play ‘Mysurige Viveka Bandhavya’ by the students of Yadavagiri’s Sri Ramakrishna Vidyashala enthralled the audience, who had gathered at the Open Air Theatre in Vidyashala premises for the 70th College Day celebration of the Institution Saturday evening.

The play was a narrative on Swami Vivekananda’s bonding with Mysuru when he visited the Thathaiah Anathalaya and Niranjana Mutt on N.S. Road, ahead of his iconic speech at the World Religion Conference at Chicago, USA, in 1893.

Speaking as the chief guest on the occasion, International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Bengaluru, Director Prof. Debabrata Das said that the students of the Vidyashala are known for discipline, learning and other social activities.

Observing that the College is not only a good institution, but also a model for the entire country, he said that the Vidyashala is doing a highly commendable job through its creative and scholarly teaching and training.

Pointing out that the Vidyashala has been teaching high morals and values of life, he called upon the students to maintain and sustain through their career and life, what they have learnt here. There is no doubt that such students who stick on to morals, will become achievers, he added.

Noting that the common expression or feeling ‘AHA..,’ when one savours delicious food, should mean Attitude (A), Health (H) and Academy (A) for students, Prof. Das said that proven skills of students will bring laurels to the Institutions where they studied. The Vidyashala is playing a vital role in this direction, he said adding that united and team efforts, more than individual, will largely help in bringing about a societal change.

Earlier in the evening, the Vidyashala students presented a general salute and a parade at the College Stadium. Later, the programme began at the Open Air Theatre with invocation, welcome, bhajans, reading out report, distribution of prizes, recitations, etc.

The event also featured a group song and folk dance presentation by students, followed by the staging of Kannada play ‘Mysurige Viveka Bandhavya’.

Mysuru Ramakrishna Ashram President Swami Muktidanandaji, Vidyashala Correspondent Swami Yukteshanandaji, Principal S. Balaji and others were present.

Earlier in the morning, the College Day celebrations featured a display of Science and Computer projects (at Knowledge Park), Humanities Band (at NCC Ground), Book Display (in the Library), Fine Arts and Philately (at Auditorium foyer) and Astronomy, Aquatics and Environment (at Astronomy Gallery and Swimming Pool Pavilion), all in the Vidyashala premises.