Police info on new mobile app for public safety

Mysuru: The Lakshmipuram Police created awareness among the public regarding the use of Karnataka State Police mobile application App newly introduced by the State Police Department for the safety of the public.

The Police highlighted the uses of the App yesterday morning to the residents of Ward No.2 and 3 limits including Lakshmipuram, M.G. Road, Ramaswamy Circle, Siddappa Square, RTO Circle, Geetha Road, Chamarajapuram, Dewan’s Road, D. Subbaiah Road, Ballal Circle and surrounding areas.

The App, which is both in Kannada and English, once downloaded to the mobile will register the number and after activation gives complete information about the nearest Police Station and its officers.

In case of any emergency, if we press SOS button it will inform the location where we are present. Along with this, information regarding vehicles, missing persons and FIR can all be obtained.

Lakshmipuram Police personnel Basavaraju and Thimmappa gave the information about the App to the residents Jogi, Manju, Sharath, Mahesh, Nagesh, Raju, Chandu, Venkatesh, Suman, Rajesh and others.