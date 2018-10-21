Police Martyrs’ Day observed

Mysuru: The district and city Police, in association with Karnataka Police Academy (KPA), had organised a solemn function at Police Martyrs Park near SP’s office here to mark Police Martyrs’ Day.

Principal District and Sessions Judge S.K. Vantigodi was the chief guest. He, along with other dignitaries, placed wreaths at the Memorial in the Police Martyrs Park. Later three rounds of Volley Firing was done followed by the observation of two-minute silence. SP Amit Singh read out the names of 414 Police personnel who have died while on duty across the nation last year, which included 14 from Karnataka.

Speaking on the occasion, Vantigodi said, martyred Police and Defence personnel deserve due respect and honour for their unparalleled sacrifice. He recalled that on this day in 1959, China had invaded India near Ladakh resulting in casualty of a lot of Army personnel which is being commemorated as Martyrs’ Day.

KPA Director Vipul Kumar, Dy. Director Om Krishna, Police Commissioner Dr. A.S. Rao, DCP N. Vishnuvardhana, KSRP Commandant K.S. Raghunath, SP (Intelligence) Mysuru Zone B.T. Kavitha, Additional SP T.V. Sneha, KSRP Dy. Commandant Praveen Alva, ACP N.M. Dharmappa and others were present.

M. Babu of Bomb Disposal Squad conducted the events.