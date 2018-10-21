Dasara elephants gain weight

Effect of nutritious food for 45 days

Mysuru: As a routine practice, the weight of all the Dasara elephants were checked on Ayudha Puja day. Barring Prashantha, all the other 11 elephants have gained weight.

The first-timer elephant Dhananjaya by gaining 530 kg is topping the list (4,570 kg) in weight gain after 45 days stay in Mysuru.

The old-timer Balarama stood second (5,390 kg) gaining 480 kg while the ‘Ambari’ elephant Arjuna slipped to third place (6,110 kg) gaining 460 kg.

Though Arjuna, weighing 5,650 kg on arrival for Dasara, was the heaviest among the 12 elephants dropped to third place in weight gain chart by adding on only 460 kg.

Unfortunately, the elephant Prashantha, who weighed 4,650 kg on arrival for Dasara, dropped to 4,310 kg losing 340 kg in 45 days as he had contracted diarrhoea over the last four days.

Weight gain of elephants