Dasara elephants gain weight
Mysore Dasara 2018, News

Dasara elephants gain weight

Effect of nutritious food for 45 days

Mysuru:  As a routine practice, the weight of all the Dasara elephants were checked on Ayudha Puja day. Barring Prashantha, all the other 11 elephants have gained weight.

The first-timer elephant Dhananjaya by gaining 530 kg is topping the list (4,570 kg) in weight gain after 45 days stay in Mysuru.

The old-timer Balarama stood second (5,390 kg) gaining 480 kg while the ‘Ambari’ elephant Arjuna slipped to third place (6,110 kg) gaining 460 kg.

Though Arjuna, weighing 5,650 kg on arrival for Dasara, was the heaviest among the 12 elephants dropped to third place in weight gain chart by adding on only 460 kg.

Unfortunately, the elephant Prashantha, who weighed 4,650 kg on arrival for Dasara, dropped to 4,310 kg losing 340 kg in 45 days as he had contracted diarrhoea over the last four days.

Weight gain of elephants

Elephant Present Weight
Weight (Kg) Gain (Kg)
Dhananjaya 4,570 kg 530 kg
Balarama 5,390 kg 480 kg
Arjuna 6,110 kg 460 kg
Abhimanyu 5,360 kg 430 kg
Dhrona 4,330 kg 430 kg
Chaitra 3,270 kg 350 kg
Gopi 4,715 kg 280 kg
Cauvery 3,090 kg 260 kg
Varalakshmi 3,365 kg 245 kg
Vikrama 4,180 kg 195 kg
Vijaya 2,915 kg 125 kg

 

October 21, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching