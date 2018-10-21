Proposal to construct elevated corridors at Bandipur: Nature lovers protest at Melukamanahalli arch

Mysuru: Nature lovers, wildlife enthusiasts and environmental activists staged a protest at Melukamanahalli arch, the entry gate to Bandipur Tiger Reserve this morning against the proposal of the Centre and State Governments to construct elevated roads via the forests, a move that will cause widespread destruction of flora and fauna.

Under the banner of ‘Bandipur Ulisi’ (Save Bandipur), green activists have joined hands in their attempt to save the ecologically rich Bandipur National Park. They assembled near the Melukamanahalli Gate and silently protested. They also spread awareness among the motorists on the road, urging them to do their bit to save the forests.

In a press release, environmentalists have said, “Safeguarding the ecosystem is a quintessential thing of every life, especially humans as they possess the ability to think, while other life forms around them are at risk due to their actions. Environmental imbalances due to human interference, pollution, noise, deforestation, extinction of species, etc. are threatening the ecosystem.”

“The Bandipur Tiger Reserve, along with Nagarahole, Mudumalai, Sathyamangala and Wayanad landscape constitutes the single largest population of tigers and is home to the largest Asian elephant population. The reserve is endowed with rich flora and fauna diversity and is recognised as a Mega Biodiversity Area in the country.”

“Vehicular movement is banned on the 34.60 km stretch of National Highway 212 passing through Bandipur National Park from 9 pm to 6 am (adhering to a High Court order) since 2009 to avoid roadkills and disturbance to wildlife. However, the Kerala Government is persistent to lift the night traffic ban,” they said.

“Fortunately, the Karnataka Government is unwilling to lift the ban. But now, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has proposed to lift the night ban with recommendations to build five elevated corridors of 1 km length each, and installing fence, where there is no elevation, to restrict the entry of animals, to permit vehicular movement inside Bandipur Tiger Reserve throughout the day. If this project gets a green signal from the government, it can be a huge threat to the ecosystem, fragmenting the forest forever,” they said.