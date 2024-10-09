Police Mass Band strikes a chord

October 9, 2024

Mysuru: The musical rendition of all-time hit songs entertained the musical chords with the Police Mass Band performing to the hilt, in the backdrop of illuminated Mysore Palace yesterday evening.

The popular songs like Mukkala Muqabla Laila O Laila… Urvasi Urvasi Take It Easy Urvasi… among several others, composed by famous Music Director A.R. Rahman, elevated the mood of the music lovers.

As part of Mysuru Dasara, Karnataka State Police had organised English and Karnataka Orchestras, that captivated the music lovers. The artistes of Police Band proved their mettle, attracting the applause of the gathering.

Earlier, the guests were accorded a warm welcome with the blowing of Royal Fanfare Herald Trumpet, followed by the convergence of the teams of artistes associated with the band with the musical rendition of the song Bharat Ki Jawan… The mass rendition of Vande Mataram…, Yeh Mere Vatan Ke Logon… and Bharat Hum Ko Jaan Se Pyaara… displayed patriotic spirit.

Mysuru royal family members — Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and his son Aadyaveer Narasimharaja Wadiyar — watching the Police Mass Band performance at the Palace premises last evening.

The background music of Queens Colour and Jalpakshi presented by the troupes of the Police Band and Stick Major, held sway over the gathering.

Nammamma Sharade Uma Maheshwari… a popular composition from the stable of Saint Kanakadasa, rendered by Karnataka Orchestra, created devotional environment. The music is composed in Hamsadhwani Raga and Chaturasra Triputa Tala.

Light Chevrolet, one of the best compositions in the collections of KARP Mounted Company, was also presented by English Band. The stage was later opened to Fusion Music and drummers.

Earlier, trophies were distributed to the winners of competitions organised for various bands.

Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara was the chief guest and DG&IGP Dr. Alok Mohan was the guest of honour. PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, Kannika Parameshwari Parameshwar, MLAs T.S. Srivatsa, Tanveer Sait, D. Ravishankar and Anil Chikkamadu and MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah were present.