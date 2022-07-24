‘Politician’s children can be netas but cricketer’s kids cannot be cricketers’

July 24, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The second session for the day was on ‘Cricket as democracy in action’ where journalist Rajdeep Sardesai was in conversation with Charu Sharma. Rajdeep spoke about how India is the most aspirational society where the hunger to achieve comes from tier 2 cities.

“A politician’s son or daughter can become a politician easily, but the case is different for a cricketer as their parents cannot help them to score runs and perform,” Sardesai said during the course of the conversation. He quoted examples from his father Dilip Sardesai’s life. His father learnt to play cricket from a tailor, who coached him after listening to the commentary on the radio.

On a humorous note, Sardesai said, “G.R. Viswanath would bring Mysore Pak for my father and it would be so heavy that it was hard to play afterwards.” He also spoke about Dhoni and Kohli of the new age cricketers and their dedication and simplicity. Charu spoke about kabaddi and the soft power of sports.

The third panel was on ‘writing about history – perspectives in fiction, non-fiction and architecture’. The panel had the young, promising author Anirudh Kanisetti, Nidhin Olikara, Mysuru’s Dr. Vishwanath and Dr. H.S. Champa discussing the perspectives of writing history.

The discussion went from what attracts people to history to the architecture of the past which keeps the stories alive, and how history transformed the world and continues to transform.

Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej performing at Hotel Southern Star last evening as part of Mysuru Literature Festival.

Before the scintillating performance by Grammy Award Winner Ricky Kej at Jyothi Hall of Southern Star Hotel, there was an impressive Yakshagana titled ‘Harinabhisarana’ by Abhijna Hegde, Prasanna Bhat Heggar, Anantha Padmanabha Phatak, Sadashiva Bhat, Anantha Hegde Dantalige, Sanjaya Kumar Beleyur, Deepak Bhat Kunki and Vigneswara Havagodi at Gardenia area of the hotel.