Minister thanks people for successful Ashada Fridays atop Chamundi Hill
News

July 24, 2022

Distributes 50,000 ladoos today

Mysore/Mysuru: With the last Friday in the Ashada month successfully getting over on July 22,  District Minister S.T. Somashekar has thanked the people of Mysuru and the devotees for their co-operation during the four Ashada Fridays that fell on July 1, 8, 15 and 22.

Speaking to press persons after the launch of distribution of 50,000 ladoos out of his own money to devotees atop Chamundi Hill this morning, Somashekar said that he was thankful to the people of Mysuru, all political parties and Departments  for the success of the event, which passed off without any untoward incident.

Pointing out that at the same time, he would also like to apologise for any lapses that may have occurred inadvertently, Somashekar defended the cancellation of passes saying that the distribution of passes had given rise to confusions. Referring to the forthcoming Dasara, the Minister said that the District Administration was gearing up to conduct Dasara smoothly this year in a grand manner, as decided by the State Government.

Earlier, Somashekar had darshan of Goddess Chamundeshwari and sought her blessings.

MLA G.T. Devegowda, former MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, City BJP President T.S. Srivatsa, District President Mangala Somashekar, Chamundeshwari Temple Chief Priest Shashishekar Dixit, Executive Officer C.G. Krishna and others were present.

