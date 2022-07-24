‘Somanna Vanasiri Award’ conferred; achievers from various fields feted

July 24, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has initiated many schemes and programmes to bring people from the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) to the mainstream. The State Government is also working towards execution of all the programmes to provide basic facilities to the poor and needy,” said Housing Minister V. Somanna.

He was speaking at ‘V. Somanna Vanasiri Award’ presentation programme organised by his Fans Association at Nityotsava Convention Hall near Ashoka Circle (Ballal Circle) here yesterday.

Recalling the responsibility given by former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa of providing housing facilities to all EWS persons, Somanna said that caste system is only a part of life. “Work is above everything. When there is power in hands it is our responsibility to help everyone in need. One must be service-minded rather than enjoying the power they posses,” he said.

Stating that Siddaganga Mutt Seer Sri Shivakumara Swamiji, Balagangadaranatha Swamiji and Suttur Seer Sri Shivaratri Deshikendra Swamiji were his guides, V. Somanna said that he has learnt so many aspects throughout his political career. “25 years have passed since Chamarajanagar was declared as a district. Special contributions to the district will be announced before Aug. 4, he said.

MP Pratap Simha, who too spoke, lauded Somanna’s contributions when he (Somanna) was the Mysuru District Minister.

Nature lovers and environmentalists C.M. Venkatesh and G. Jayalakshmi Venkatesh of Chamarajanagar, who have planted 10,000 plants, were conferred with ‘V. Somanna Vanasiri Award’.

H.J. Basavalingappa, C. Basavegowda, Om Prakash, Dr. Harsha Basappa, Prakash Chikkapalya, Shivaji Rao Jadav, Art Teacher Sangeetha, DCP (Crime and Traffic) Geetha Prasanna, Dr. Yogesh, Shivamurthy Kanya, Paramashivappa and K.S. Mahadevaprasad were also felicitated in recognition of exceptional achievements. Suttur Seer Sri Shivaratri Deshikendra Swamiji graced the occasion. MLAs L. Nagendra and G.T. Devegowda, MLC C.N. Manjegowda, In-charge Mayor Sunanda Palanetra, Senior Journalist Amshi Prasanna Kumar and others were present.