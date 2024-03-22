Poll code violations across Karnataka: Citizens lodge 1,120 complaints via cVIGIL app

March 22, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: With the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in force for the upcoming LS polls, citizens have found it more convenient to lodge complaints on the Election Commission App cVIGIL for any poll code violations and electoral malpractices.

Ever since the MCC came into effect soon after the Election Commission of India announced the 2024 LS polls schedule on Mar.16, the citizens have lodged 1,120 complaints regarding various poll code violations across the State thus far. Most of the complaints are concerned with erection of unauthorised banners, buntings and other poll graffiti, distribution of cash, liquor and other domestic use articles to voters, threatening of voters, distribution of gifts, vouchers and coupons, disfigurement of public properties and spaces, religious speeches and hate speeches etc.,

This apart, the Election Commission has received five complaints via e-mail and eight complaints through letters. Besides, it has received two complaints through newspapers, three through TV news channels and 11 through social media. Keeping a strict vigil on MCC violations, the EC has also deployed Flying Squads to find out any poll code violations.

The citizens have to download the application and enter their mobile number and the constituency, in order to enable them to lodge their complaints.

The complaints thus received, will reach the District Control Room and subsequently, the flying squads swing into action by visiting the spot as quickly as possible.

After carrying out an inspection, the officials will submit a report to the Electoral Officer and action will be taken against the violators if the charges are proved true.