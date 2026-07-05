Ponnachi writers trace their literary roots
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Ponnachi writers trace their literary roots

July 5, 2026

Mysuru: A panel discussion titled ‘Ponnachiya Kathegararu’ brought together a group of writers from Ponnachi village in Chamarajanagar to share their literary journeys and the inspirations behind their works. It was moderated by writer and AIR Announcer Abdul Rashid. Writers Chetan Ponnachi, Mahadeva Ponnachi, Swamy Ponnachi, Prakash Puttappa, P.H. Shivakumar, Satish Ponnachi & R. Someshakara Ponnachi participated.

Introducing the village, the speakers said, Ponnachi, located near the Male Mahadeshwara Hills, derives its name from ‘Ponnu Male,’ the historical name of one of the hills surrounding the temple town.

Quarrying connection to literature

Sharing his experiences, Swamy Ponnachi recalled how the village gradually opened up to the outside world after stone quarrying came to an end.

“We would never have become writers if quarrying had continued in Ponnachi. We carried books with us while taking cattle into the forests to protect ourselves from wild animals. Those books eventually cultivated a habit of reading, which inspired us to write,” he said.

Shivakumar spoke about his book ‘Gooli Maddu,’ which documents traditional herbal medicines used to treat diseases in cattle. “Herbs used in these medicines are abundantly available in the forests. The book explains how these herbal remedies are prepared and administered. It can also be read out of curiosity to understand what might happen if these medicines are consumed by humans,” he said.

Shivakumar also said the writers have created a social media group where they discuss their writings and collectively decide on titles for their books.

The writers unanimously observed that although Ponnachi is a small village, it has nurtured a rich tradition of storytelling and continues to inspire a wide range of emotions and literary expression.

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