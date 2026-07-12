Poor response on Sunday at Sub-Registrar Offices  

July 12, 2026

Mysuru: Though the State Government had announced that Sub-Registrar offices would remain open on Sunday (July 12) to facilitate property registrations and other services, due to the delay caused by server related issues, response in Mysuru was far below expectations, with only a thin turnout reported at all five Sub-Registrar offices in the city.

The five offices are located at Old Agrahara (Mysuru North), Fort Mohalla (Mysuru South), Dr. Rajkumar Road, Kalyanagiri (Mysuru East), Manchegowdanakoppal in Vijayanagar Second Stage (Mysuru West) and the Mysuru Development Authority (MDA) office on JLB Road.

The Department of Stamps and Registration had recently issued an order directing Sub-Registrar offices to function on Sunday to reduce the rush on regular working days, as many people would be free to visit the offices on a public holiday.

However, only a handful of people were seen when the offices opened in the morning. Although the number of visitors increased as the day progressed, the turnout remained much lower than on a normal working day, with none of the usual rush of property buyers, sellers and others seeking various registration-related services.

They attributed the poor response largely to inadequate publicity about the Government’s initiative.

Meanwhile, a marriage registration was reported at the Ramakrishnanagar Sub-Registrar office.

Sub-Registrar offices provide a range of services, including registration of property and legal documents such as sale, gift, lease, mortgage, partition and settlement deeds, as well as wills.

They also issue encumbrance certificates, provide certified copies and document search services, besides handling marriage registrations and registration of powers of attorney.