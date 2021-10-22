Portion of Commercial Tax Office compound wall collapses
News

Portion of Commercial Tax Office compound wall collapses

October 22, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The Wednesday night torrential rains resulted in the collapse of a portion of the compound wall of Commercial Tax Office located on Dewans Road, Devaraja Mohalla.

Authorities said that five feet length of the compound wall had completely collapsed. The  wall which was built using mud-mortar decades ago, could not withstand the pounding of rains, resulting in the collapse of a stretch of the wall. The collapsed wall will be immediately rebuilt, they said adding that any repairs to the building, if found necessary, too will be taken up at the same time.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching