Portion of Commercial Tax Office compound wall collapses

October 22, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The Wednesday night torrential rains resulted in the collapse of a portion of the compound wall of Commercial Tax Office located on Dewans Road, Devaraja Mohalla.

Authorities said that five feet length of the compound wall had completely collapsed. The wall which was built using mud-mortar decades ago, could not withstand the pounding of rains, resulting in the collapse of a stretch of the wall. The collapsed wall will be immediately rebuilt, they said adding that any repairs to the building, if found necessary, too will be taken up at the same time.