Leaking roof of SBI main branch building causes concern
News

Leaking roof of SBI main branch building causes concern

October 22, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The leaking roof of the decades old State Bank of India (SBI) Main Branch building on Sayyaji rao road next to D. Banumaiah College, has caused concern amongst the Bank staff and  customers alike.

The building from which the Bank is functioning is called as ‘Motikhana Building,’ which is listed as one of the important heritage structures  of the city.

Due to incessant rains on Wednesday night, the roof of the building began to leak, resulting in rain water  dropping onto the floor. The leak has caused worries for Bank staff and customers, who feel that the roof must undergo a complete repair in order to make it leak-proof. The public have urged the authorities to take immediate measures to repair the building and thus ensure that Lansdowne Building like tragedy does not recur.

In yet another rain related incident, water gushed into Sai Baba Kuteer located behind Judges Quarters at Saraswathipuram.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching