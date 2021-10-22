Leaking roof of SBI main branch building causes concern

October 22, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The leaking roof of the decades old State Bank of India (SBI) Main Branch building on Sayyaji rao road next to D. Banumaiah College, has caused concern amongst the Bank staff and customers alike.

The building from which the Bank is functioning is called as ‘Motikhana Building,’ which is listed as one of the important heritage structures of the city.

Due to incessant rains on Wednesday night, the roof of the building began to leak, resulting in rain water dropping onto the floor. The leak has caused worries for Bank staff and customers, who feel that the roof must undergo a complete repair in order to make it leak-proof. The public have urged the authorities to take immediate measures to repair the building and thus ensure that Lansdowne Building like tragedy does not recur.

In yet another rain related incident, water gushed into Sai Baba Kuteer located behind Judges Quarters at Saraswathipuram.