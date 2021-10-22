CA site: MUDA extends deadline to submit applications till Nov.30

October 22, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Taking note of the series of holidays in October, the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has extended the deadline for applying to Civic Amenities (CA) sites till Nov.30.

Announcing this at a prèss meet here yesterday, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev said that the earlier deadline for getting application forms was Oct.22 and the last date for submission of filled in forms was Oct.30. But now, the deadline for obtaining applications has been extended till Nov.11 and for submission of filled in forms along with supporting documents till Nov.30.

Pointing out that MUDA has invited applications from Associations, Societies, Trusts and the like for allotment of 312 CA sites in different localities of the city, Rajeev said that the exact location of all these sites can be identified in Google map. The applicants can surf the Google map for location of the sites through the Web link— mudamysore.gov.in or mysuru.muda.gov.in, he said.

Stating that 525 Organisations have obtained the application forms for CA sites of different dimensions so far, Rajeev said that 22 of them have submitted the application forms along with supporting documents, while also remitting Initial deposit and Registration fee.

Maintaining that each applicant can apply for three sites in order of preference in a single application form, he said that all the allottees are required to use the site only for the sought purpose, within three years of allotment.

The MUDA Chairman also warned that the allotment will be cancelled in case of default or violation of set conditions. Already, the allotment of 188 such sites has been cancelled, he added.

Referring to Group Housing Scheme, Rajeev said that the scheme has got good response, with about 50,000 people responding to the demand survey through online and offline modes.

Asserting that the approved DPR has been sent to the Government for sanction, he said that MUDA is expecting Cabinet sanction for the ambitious housing project next month.

On the proposal for formation of a Township, Rajeev said that talks are going on with the farmers on acquisition of land for the purpose. He expressed the hope that the talks will be fruitful.

Replying to a query on mounds of waste dumped on the banks of Ayyajayyanahundi Lake near Dattagalli and at other spots, Rajeev said that all the waste generated in MCC and MUDA limits must be dumped only at specified places. Contending that MUDA has handed over 7.5 acres of land to the MCC for waste management, he said that MUDA was ready to allot more land if necessary.

MUDA members Naveen Kumar and G. Lingaiah, Chief Engineer Jayanth and others were present at the press meet.