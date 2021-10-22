Government announces guidelines for starting classes 1-5

October 22, 2021

Bengaluru: With the Government announcing that physical classes for 1st to 5th standard will start from Oct.25, the Department of Public Instruction has issued the following guidelines:

Schools must form batches of 15 to 20 students in each class and teach them. All teachers aged above 50 must mandatorily wear face shield while taking classes.

All Government, aided and unaided schools will hold physical classes only for half-day (10 am to 1.30 pm) from Oct.25 to 30. Thereafter, schools should function on a full-scale from Nov. 2, on which date, the mid-day meal scheme will also start. It is preferable for children to bring drinking water from their homes. Attendance for physical classes is not compulsory and children attending physical classes must bring consent letter of their parents.

Students, teachers and other school staff must wear face mask and teachers should have been vaccinated. As the schools are restarting after a gap of over 18 months, schools should focus on bridge course in the first week of re-opening. Classes should be held only from 10 am till 1.30 pm from Oct.25 to 29 and from 8 am till 11.40 am on Oct.30 (Saturday). From Nov.2, schools can hold classes from 10.30 am till 4.30 pm from Monday to Friday and from 8 am till 11.40 am on Saturdays.