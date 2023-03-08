Portugal students, faculty at SDM-IMD

A group of 11 students and 2 faculty members from Porto Business School, Portugal, are on an exchange tour to SDM-IMD (Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute for Management Development), Mysuru, from Mar.6 to 10. SDM-IMD has arrangements with Porto University for student and faculty exchange. During the study programme, the visiting students will go through academic sessions, corporate visits, social projects as well as Yoga and Wellness sessions. The team, led by Dr. Pedro Vieira from Porto University, is seen with Dr. N.R. Parasuraman, Director, SDM-IMD and Faculty.
