Portugal students, faculty at SDM-IMD
Photo News

Portugal students, faculty at SDM-IMD

March 8, 2023

A group of 11 students and 2 faculty members from Porto Business School, Portugal, are on an exchange tour to SDM-IMD (Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute for Management Development), Mysuru, from Mar.6  to 10. SDM-IMD has arrangements with Porto University for student and faculty exchange. During the study programme, the visiting students will go through academic sessions, corporate visits, social projects as well as Yoga and Wellness sessions. The team, led by Dr. Pedro Vieira from Porto University, is seen with Dr. N.R. Parasuraman, Director, SDM-IMD and Faculty.

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Portugal students, faculty at SDM-IMD”

  1. Kindari Jogi says:
    March 10, 2023 at 12:49 pm

    While these students are here on this visit, hope they do not encounter the stray dogs and take rabies home with them when they return to Porto Portugal. They also need to be screened when they go home for TB and other infectious diseases. India lives with them in their lungs and guts for a very long time!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching