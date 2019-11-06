Poshan Abhiyaan at Dasara Expo

November 6, 2019

‘Protecting & Educating Female Child’ in a mission-mode

Mysuru: ‘Poshan Abhiyaan,’ an exquisite stall set up by the Department of Women and Child Development, was inaugurated by Zilla Panchayat CEO K. Jyothi at Dasara Exhibition Grounds recently.

The stall has a number of models and replicas with unique theme-based features including those of Baby Cradle, Child Helpline and Model Anganwadi under catchy slogans like ‘Protect and Educate Female Child’ which is educating the general populace about importance of breastfeeding, cleanliness, fundamental rights of children, effects of child marriage among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Jyothi opined that the stall is doing a commendable job by educating the general public, in particular women and children.

More than 30 workers under the guidance of artist Rani have elegantly designed the stall. Deputy Director of Women and Child Development K. Padma, Naveen, Bhavya, artists Rani, Ramesh and others were present.

The Prime Minister’s Overarching Scheme for Holistic Nutrition or POSHAN Abhiyaan or National Nutrition Mission, is Government of India’s flagship programme to improve nutritional outcomes for children, pregnant women and lactating mothers. Launched by the PM during International Women’s Day on March 8, 2018 in Rajasthan, POSHAN Abhiyaan directs the attention of country towards the problem of malnutrition and address it in a mission-mode.

