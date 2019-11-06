Uniform menu for ‘Bisi oota’ throughout State
November 6, 2019

Mysuru: On learning that less nutritious food was being served to Government School children, the Union Government came out with a specific menu for meals. The State too has adopted the new menu in the ‘Bisi Oota’ being served to children from Nov. 1.

The Government has instructed school authorities to maintain uniform menu throughout the State.

The ‘Bisi oota’ scheme is followed at 1,920 Government schools and 374 aided schools in Mysuru District to cater to 2.25 lakh students utilising 225 quintal of rice per day.

Akshara Dasoha Project Officer Uday Kumar told Star of Mysore that the new uniform menu would be implemented at the directive of the Department of Public Instruction Commissioner. 

New daily menu

Monday:Rice and sambar with greens and vegetables like potato, onion, tomato and brinjal.
Tuesday:Vegetable pulav with capsicum, beans, carrot, cabbage, turdal, greengram and tomato bath
Wednesday:Rice, rasam and curry using pumpkin, ridge-gourd, beans, drumstick, raddish and pulses.
Thursday:Rice with mixed vegetable sambar.
Friday:Bisi bele bath and boondhi with a lot of            vegetables.
Saturday:Vegetable upma / broken wheat vangibath / wheat pongal / chapati or poori with sagu. 

