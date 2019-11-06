State Government appoints Ranga Samaja members
News

State Government appoints Ranga Samaja members

November 6, 2019

Mysuru: Couple of months after sacking Directors of all four Rangayanas across the State and dissolving the Ranga Samaja, the State Government has issued fresh orders constituting a new Ranga Samaja by appointing seven members to the governing body of Rangayana. 

As per the orders issued, dated Nov. 4, 2019, by H.K. Suresh Babu, Under-Secretary to the Government of Karnataka, Department of Kannada and Culture, Rangayana Mysuru former Director B.V. Rajaram (Bengaluru), Jeevanram Sullia  (Dakshina Kannada), Hipparagi Siddaraju (Dharwad), Halaswamy (Shivamogga), Sridhar Hegde (Kalaburagi), Dr. Helen (Hubballi) and Shiveshwara Gowda (Ballari) have been named as members of the newly constituted Ranga Samaja to be headed by Kannada and Culture Minister C.T. Ravi as its Chairman. 

The first major work for the newly-constituted Committee will be to appoint Directors to all four Rangayanas — Mysuru, Dharwad, Kalaburagi and Shivamogga. 

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, Jeevanram Sullia said apart from naming Directors for Rangayanas, the Ranga Samaja has to also work on the proposed Rangayana in Udupi district for which the foundation stone has already been laid. 

He said that the members were still awaiting individual orders from the State Government on their appointments to Ranga Samaja. 

“Once we receive our orders all seven members will meet at the earliest and decide on appointing Directors for Rangayanas,” he added.

It may be recalled that the State Government had sacked Directors of all Rangayanas and had dissolved Ranga Samaja in September 2019 which attracted criticisms and protest from theatre personalities across Karnataka. 

READ ALSO  Tiger ‘captured’ at Rangayana!

Mandya Ramesh to head Mysuru Rangayana?

Meanwhile, rumours were making rounds about Mandya Ramesh, a noted actor from city, being considered for Rangayana (Mysuru) Director’s post. However, there is no official confirmation in this regard.

Mandya Ramesh was one of the artistes, who started his career as an actor at Rangayana under the great B.V. Karanth, the Founder-Director of Rangayana. Having vast experience of acting in plays, movies and also a number of plays for his theatre school ‘Natana’ and also for other organisations, the veteran actor is said to be a frontrunner for the decorated post.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching