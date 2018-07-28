Post-Lunar Eclipse rush at temples
News

Post-Lunar Eclipse rush at temples

Post-Lunar Eclipse rush at temples

Mysuru: – Post-Lunar Eclipse rush was seen at all temples in city this morning. In the context of Lunar Eclipse all the temples were closed last evening. The Temples got opened this morning at about 8 am after the photos, idols, Sanctum Sanctorums and temple premises were sanitised and consecrated by the Priests.

After decorating the idols and pujas performed, the Temples were opened for the public.

A few temples witnessed mass and individual homas performed by people who were offered predictions by astrologers of possible evil effect of Lunar Eclipse in view of their zodiac signs. The homas were meant to ward off any bad effects of the Eclipse. Homes and havanas were said to be performed at temples in Srirangapatna.

July 28, 2018

RELATED POSTS

Eclipse effect: 8 shops burgled in one night
Mysureans witness Micro Lunar Eclipse
Lunar Eclipse: No buses to Chamundi Hill after 6 pm tomorrow

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending

ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching