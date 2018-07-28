Post-Lunar Eclipse rush at temples

Mysuru: – Post-Lunar Eclipse rush was seen at all temples in city this morning. In the context of Lunar Eclipse all the temples were closed last evening. The Temples got opened this morning at about 8 am after the photos, idols, Sanctum Sanctorums and temple premises were sanitised and consecrated by the Priests.

After decorating the idols and pujas performed, the Temples were opened for the public.

A few temples witnessed mass and individual homas performed by people who were offered predictions by astrologers of possible evil effect of Lunar Eclipse in view of their zodiac signs. The homas were meant to ward off any bad effects of the Eclipse. Homes and havanas were said to be performed at temples in Srirangapatna.