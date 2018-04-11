Postal ballot: List of Returning Officers and Nodal Officers announced
Elections 2018, News

Postal ballot: List of Returning Officers and Nodal Officers announced

Mysuru:  Election Commission (EC),  has decided to effectively implement the Postal Ballot System for people deployed for election duty to exercise their franchise during the Assembly Poll to be held on May 12 in   the State.

The responsibility of implementing the system lies with the Returning Officer of the respective Assembly Constituency. A designated officer will be made as the Nodal Officer to monitor the process, according to Deputy Commissioner and District Electoral Officer K.B. Sivakumar.

City Police Commissioner, District Police Superintendent, Chief Superintendent of Central Jail, Divisional Controller of KSRTC (City and Rural) have been made as the Nodal Officers.

A Postal Ballot Help Desk has been opened at the office of the Returning Officer in all the 11 Assembly Constituencies of the District. Personnel eligible for Postal Ballot should submit a requisition form in format 12,  with all necessary details to the Returning Officer and the Nodal Officer before April.16.

The names and telephone numbers of Returning officer and Nodal Officers of all Constituencies are listed below:

April 11, 2018

RELATED POSTS

Election Commission launches Samadhan, Suvidha, Sugam facilities
Political Party Offices in City wear a deserted look
Karnataka Assembly Polls-2018: We will win, say all political parties

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending

ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching