Election Commission launches Samadhan, Suvidha, Sugam facilities

Mysuru: The Election Commission (EC) has launched three Information Technology systems — Samadhan, Suvidha and Sugam ­— to make the election process smooth, effective and transparent.

A single window platform using IT solution for quality interactions with the electors, citizens, political parties, civil societies and media would help in ensuring the election process smooth and transparent. These IT applications will make the system independent of human influence.

The Commission also directed that a proper training programme for officials and political parties will be provided for effective use of these IT applications. Citizens and electors are most essential stakeholders of election process.

For inclusive elections, their effective participation in voting is essential. Their participation in the form of suggestions, information and complaints if any, plays a major role in making elections free, fair and fearless.

Samadhan

‘Samadhan’ is an online grievance registration and redressal system which would be put in place shortly to provide a unified and integrated platform for the registration and tracking of all kinds of complaints and suggestions from the citizens through mobile, landline, call centre, SMS, email and fax, according to a statement.

The officials are directed to enquire into the complaint within the specified time limit and close the case with feedback to the complainant. In case of delay, there is a provision of automatic escalation to the higher officers.

Complaints can be lodged through :http://ceokarnataka.kar.nic.in / http://mysore.nic.in/election-2018/election.html

Suvidha

‘Suvidha’ is a single window system for the political parties and the candidates seeking different permissions during the electioneering phase. This facility provides single window clearance within 24 hours for all the permissions in all the constituencies through online software.

During elections, district machinery will also ensure that all political parties will have full and equal opportunity to campaign holding meetings and rallies with due permissions. District Electoral Officers will monitor that the permissions are granted within the prescribed time frame. Applications can be filed through:http://ceokarnataka.kar.nic.in / http://mysore.nic.in/election-2018/election.html

Sugam

‘Sugam’, a vehicle management system, is an efficient and elegant web-based application for managing vehicles diverted/requisitioned from other departments for election work. The details of dept. vehicle registration number, driver contacts and periodical fuel allotment to the vehicle are saved in the software.