DC warns parties on poll code violation

Mysuru: District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner K.B. Sivakumar has asked the leaders of political parties to strictly comply with the Model Code of Conduct. “The parties should take care that poll code is not violated,” he said while chairing a meeting with leaders of political parties at his office yesterday.

This election, each EVM will be connected to a Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) device which gives feedback to the voter after casting his or her vote. Sivakumar told party leaders to take permission from the Election Commission before holding a meeting or rally.

The candidates are supposed to furnish all details of poll-related expenditure to the respective Observers. He also said it is mandatory to print the publisher’s and printer’s name on all publicity material. Warning parties of strict action if they fail to follow the code of conduct, he said that officials can reach any part of Mysuru on receiving complaints with regard to violation.

The code is applied to the entire district. Election malpractices can be done in both city and rural areas. In an effort to keep a vigil on the same, the Zonal Officers in city and Revenue Inspectors have been appointed as officers to implement the code of conduct, supported by the Police, he said.

Stating that the Election Commission would not remain a “silent spectator” and will undertake stern steps if the code of conduct or poll laws are violated, Sivakumar said that peace and tranquillity during the poll process is “absolutely essential for the free and peaceful conduct of elections.” “The model code of conduct and various provisions of IPC provide that political parties and their leaders should desist from making statements to the effect of creating disharmony between different sections of society on the basis of religion as the same disturbs peace and tranquillity of the society which is absolutely essential for free and peaceful conduct of elections,” he added.

On the occasion, the functioning of VVPAT was demonstrated.