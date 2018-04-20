Defeat of CM and his son certain, asserts Sreenivasa Prasad

Nanjangud: Asserting that Chief Minister Siddharamaiah was staring at defeat in Chamundeshwari and so is the case with his (CM) son Dr. Yathindra, who is contesting from Varuna, former Minister and senior BJP leader V. Sreenivasa Prasad has said that the CM’s audacity and arrogance was sure to bring down the Congress in the coming Assembly polls.

Addressing party workers at a Convention Hall here yesterday, he said that Siddharamaiah was facing the heat in Chamundeshwari from where he (CM) will be contesting.

Maintaining that Siddharamaiah, who had earlier declared that his 2-day campaign would ensure his win in Chamundeshwari Constituency, Prasad said that now the CM was sweating it out by repeatedly campaigning in the Constituency.

Reiterating that the defeat of father-son duo was certain in the Assembly polls, he said that Siddharamaiah, who is getting scary of defeat with the polling date fast approaching, is now seriously considering to contest from Badami too. Stating that B.S. Yeddyurappa would be the next Chief Minister of the State, he said the Congress Government was counting its last days in Karnataka.

Maintaining that he had not lobbied for his son-in-law Harshavardhan to get the party ticket from Nanjangud, Prasad claimed that the party had given the ticket only for the deserving candidate.

Lashing out at Home Minister’s Advisor Kempaiah, Prasad accused the Congress Government of blatant misuse of Government machinery in last year’s by-poll, which he lost as the BJP candidate.

Assuring the party workers that he will bring out all of his 45 year experience in politics to ensure BJP victory in the State, Prasad said his primary objective is to make sure that BJP candidates from Mysuru – Chamarajanagar districts emerge victorious.

Recalling his contribution to Nanjangud as a Minister, Prasad charged the Congress Government of rampant corruption in projects being executed in Nanjangud.

Explaining the reasons for his defeat in last year’s by-poll, Prasad blamed the JD(S) of indirectly supporting the Congress by failing to field JD(S) candidate.

Party candidate B. Harshavardhan thanked the BJP National President Amit Shah, State President B.S. Yeddyurappa and Sreenivasa Prasad for him getting the party ticket from Nanjangud.

Asserting that he was allotted the party ticket after an internal survey, Harshavardhan said that the party’s stress on youth power too was one of the reasons for him getting the ticket.

More than 50 Congress workers from Hemmaragala joined the BJP on the occasion.

Local BJP leaders Chikkaranganayaka, Kurubarahalli Subbanna, U.N. Padmanabha Rao, Mangala Somashekar and others were present at the meeting.