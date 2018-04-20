Twelve candidates file nomination papers in Mysuru

Mysuru: With only a few days (till Apr. 24) left for filing nomination papers, 12 candidates filed their papers yesterday in Mysuru indicating that the process has picked up pace. While some candidates took out huge processions to mark the event, others performed special pujas at temples. There were also candidates who neither went on a procession nor visited temples but quietly reached the offices of their respective Returning Officers (RO) and filed the papers.

The nomination filing event of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) Abdul Majid from Narasimharaja Constituency was the centre of attraction yesterday. Majid and thousands of his supporters visited Srirangapatna and paid his respects to the tomb of Tipu Sultan. Later, he arrived in the city and took out a huge procession and garlanded the statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at FTS Circle. He filed his papers at Chamundi Vihar Stadium at the office of the Returning Officer.

Likewise, incumbent Chamaraja MLA Vasu, former Minister A.H. Vishwanath, Janata Dal (Secular) councillor K.V. Mallesh and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Malavika Gubbivani filed their nominations with their respective Returning Officers.

Vasu filed his nomination papers as a Congress candidate at the RO office at the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Office. He submitted multiple sets of nomination papers to Returning Officer K.H. Jagadish.

After offering puja at the 101 Ganapathi Temple in Agrahara, K.V. Mallesh, accompanied by hundreds of supporters, went to the RO office and filed his nomination papers for Krishnaraja (KR) Constituency. Gubbivani, the only AAP candidate contesting in the district, filed her papers for Chamaraja. The techie-turned-politician was accompanied by a number of supporters.

A.H. Vishwanath, a long-time Congressman who quit the party and joined the JD(S) recently, is contesting from Hunsur on JD(S) ticket. He filed his papers at the RO office there. An Independent candidate, P.S. Yeddurappa, also filed his papers from the segment.

K. Mahadev of the JD(S) and P. Srinivas, an Independent candidate, filed their nomination papers from Periyapatna. M.S. Praveen of Bharatiya Janashakti Congress, H.V. Keshavaprasad and Srinivas (both Independent) filed their papers from Chamundeshwari segment. Ravi, an Independent, filed his papers for KR segment.

Ramdas to file papers tomorrow

Former Minister and BJP Leader S.A Ramdas will file his nomination papers tomorrow at 11 am from Krishnaraja Constituency.

He was supposed to file his papers today but postponed at the last moment.

Speaking to SOM this morning, Ramdas said that he will perform pujas along with his supporters at Ramalingeshwara Temple at Vidyaranyapuram and take out a procession that will traverse through Chamundipuram Circle, Nanjumalige, Madhavachar Road, 101 Ganapathi Temple, Agrahara Circle, Sanskrit Patashala and reach the MCC Office to file his papers. Interestingly, Ramdas will file his papers without the ‘B Form’ that can be submitted later after the party declares him as the candidate.