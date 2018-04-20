Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Kodagu on Apr. 27

Madikeri: “For the first time, All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Rahul Gandhi, will be visiting Kodagu for the election campaign,” said Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Senior Vice-President Mittu Chengappa.

He said that Rahul Gandhi, who will arrive at Gonikoppa in Virajpet Assembly Constituency on Apr. 27, will hold a public rally at the Dasara Grounds and added that Chief Minister Siddharamaiah, AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, KPCC President Dr. G. Parameshwara and other leaders would participate.