Bhavani Revanna’s video clip creates stir

Mysuru: A video clip in which JD(S) leader Bhavani Revanna, wife of former Minister Holenarsipur JD(S) MLA H.D. Revanna, who is also the son of former Prime Minister and JD(S) Supremo H.D. Deve Gowda, is purportedly seen asking a group of people not to support a particular candidate in K.R. Nagar Constituency of the district has gone viral on social media.

Through the name of the candidate does not figure in the video, it is believed that Bhavani has asked her supporters not to support JD(S) MLA S.R. Mahesh.

Bhavani without mentioning any candidate’s name, is reportedly found saying that “He is the candidate. The father and son have been harassing the people. What he would do if he becomes a Minister.”

Continuing, she says that “It is my responsibility to protect the taluk. Launch an open campaign in my name and don’t bother about anything.”

It is said that Bhavani had expressed her opinion in front of a few people who were also party workers of K.R. Nagar Assembly segment when they visited her.

However, Bhavani has not mentioned the name of the candidate.

Meanwhile, MLA S.R. Mahesh, defending Bhavani Revanna, said that she had not spoken against him.

Pointing out that it was an act of conspiracy of Opposition parties, the MLA said that Bhavani Revanna had worked for his victory in the last election.

Maintaining that she had not mentioned his name, Mahesh said he was a sitting MLA and Bhavani Revanna might have told about the Congress candidate.