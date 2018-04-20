Vasu owns properties worth Rs. 3 crore

Mysuru: Sitting MLA from Chamaraja Constituency Vasu, who is seeking a re-election has declared assets worth Rs. 3 crore. Filing his nomination for the Constituency before the Returning Officer at Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Office yesterday, Vasu has declared his assets and has submitted an affidavit regarding the same.

According to the affidavit, Vasu has purchased 17 acres of agricultural property worth Rs. 9,19,511 from 1982 till 1993 at Alanahalli in Mysuru and Dodda Hunsur in Hunsur Taluk. These lands have been converted now and as per the present market value, the properties will be worth Rs. 3 crore.

According to advocate Pradeep Kumar, Vasu has submitted the list of assets till Apr. 18, 2018 in Form 2. The MLA has cash reserves of Rs. 21,79,352 including Rs. 23,419 at Syndicate Bank savings account at Lashkar Mohalla, Rs. 9,41,851 at KS Cooperative Apex Bank Vidhana Soudha Branch, Rs. 24,890 in current account at Syndicate Bank at Lashkar Mohalla and Rs. 11,89,192 at Axis Bank on Temple Road, Mysuru.

This apart, he owns a house and one house in the name of his children and has Rs. 4 lakh cash in hand. He claimed that his properties and cash have reduced after becoming an MLA.

K.V. Mallesh does not own properties

In his declaration before the Returning Officer, Krishnaraja JD(S) candidate K.V. Mallesh has stated that he does not own any properties. He has stated that he has cash of Rs. 37,956.

He has Rs. 12,956 in two bank fixed deposits and has Rs. 25,000 cash in hand.