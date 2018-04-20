SWR Mysuru Division celebrates 63rd Railway Week

Mysuru: South Western Railway (SWR), Mysuru Division, celebrated the 63rd Divisional Railway Manager-level Railway Week at Railway Kalyana Mantap, Yadavagiri, here on Apr. 18.

Dr. Atul Gupta, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Mysuru division, SWR, was the chief guest. Briefing about the performance of the division for the year 2017-18, he said, “The division has won Efficiency Shields for Operating and Personnel Departments.”

Apart from this, the division stands 4th in punctuality for running Mail/Express & Passenger trains in the country with an overall average of 97.8%.

Mysuru division has recorded a growth of 7.96% in the passenger earnings compared to last financial year, he said.

During the financial year 2017-2018, there had been 72% reduction in accidents compared to last financial year over the Division and only one minor accident with no casualty or loss of property was reported, Dr. Atul Gupta said and added that 54 Level Crossings were eliminated (38 unmanned and 16 manned LCs) by way of constructing Limited Height Subways/diversion.

Stating that services in trains were extended by providing on-board house-keeping services in all long distance running trains, the DRM said that cleanliness is one of the most important features of Mysuru Division and is rated among the top 10 Railway Stations over Indian Railways.

Beautification of Mysuru Railway Station is done through canvas paintings depicting the history of Mysore dynasty and local culture in Subways and in Concourse areas, a vertical garden is also set up, he said.

Continuing, he said during the Financial year 2017-2018, two trains were upgraded from Passenger train to Express train and three Express trains into Superfast train duly speeding up the speed. Four new trains were also introduced by the division.

Mysuru Division has rolled out about 10 innovative ideas which has already been implemented. Innovation ideas such as intelligent remote monitoring and alert system for outdoor signalling gears and smart unmanned level crossing system with infrared and LoRa technology sensors are installed. An Employee Centric App with network enabled software is designed to keep track and display service register, APARs, Office Order etc., of employees from any internet enabled android device, the DRM said.

Rain water harvesting

The Division has adopted rain water harvesting system developed at 22 locations. A water recycling plant with a capacity of 4 lakh litres at a cost of Rs.1.3 crore is developed and commissioned at Mysuru for cleaning and washing of Trains and Platforms.

Provision of VIP Lounge at Shivamogga, Medium level platform for a length of 540 mtrs at Anandapuram station and extension of Platform to accommodate 24 coaches at Sagar Jambagaru in Shivamogga -Tarikere section were also completed, Dr. Gupta added.

Awards

Individual awards were distributed to 79 meritorious Railway employees by Dr. Atul Gupta on the occasion. One officer and 10 employees of Mysuru Division will be awarded for their meritorious services by General Manager at Zonal-level during Railway Week celebrations.

A.K. Sinha, Additional Divisional Railway Manager and Prashanth Masthiholi, Senior Divisional Personnel Officer, Mysuru division were also present, according to a press release from Dr. S.G. Yathish, PRO & Sr. Divisional Commercial Manager.