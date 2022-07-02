Pourakarmikas launch indefinite stir
News

Pourakarmikas launch indefinite stir

July 2, 2022

Demand regularisation of service

Mysore/Mysuru: Following a call by Karnataka City Corporations, CMCs and TMCs Pourakarmika Association, contract pourakarmikas, sewage workers and waste disposal vehicle drivers attached to Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) launched an indefinite stir in front of the MCC office on Sayyaji Rao Road by skipping work on Friday.

Addressing the protesters, MCC Permanent and Contract Pourakarmika Association President N. Mara said that Pourakarmikas have played a major role in Mysuru getting the cleanest city tag. But the Government is totally negligent on the demands for regularising the service of contract Pourakarmikas, he alleged.

Wanting the Government to abolish the contract system, Mara maintained that though Pourakarmikas have been brought under direct payment system, their service has not been regularised and as such they are deprived of Governmental benefits.

Asserting that Pourakarmikas have been asked not to return to work until their main demand of regularisation of service is met, he said that the indefinite stir will continue till the Chief Minister agrees to their demands.

Karnataka Dalit Chaluvali Navanirmana Vedike too has extended support to the stir. Former MLA M.K. Somashekar, former Mayor and BSP leader  Purushotham, writers Prof. K.S. Bhagavan and N. Divakar, Pourakarmika leaders O. Mohankumar, C.R. Rachaiah, S. Murugesh, J. Manjunath, O. Arunkumar, M. Rajeev and others took part in the stir.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching