ASG Eye Hospital donates Non-Mydriatic Fundus Camera

July 2, 2022

Collaborates to make Mysuru free from blindness due to diabetic retinopathy

Mysore/Mysuru: On the occasion of National Doctors’ Day, ASG Eye Hospital, Mysuru, has taken one more step towards preventing blindness due to diabetic retinopathy by announcing its collaboration with Sri Raghavendra Endocrine Super-Speciality Centre and installing a Non-Mydriatic Fundus Camera to screen patients with diabetes.

The main objective of setting up this collaboration is to make Mysuru free from blindness due to diabetic retinopathy.

Speaking after installing the camera at Sri Raghavendra Endocrine Super-Speciality Centre here on Friday, Dr. Mahesh Kumar, Senior Consultant Vitreo Retina Surgeon, ASG Eye Hospital said, “Diabetic retinopathy is a long-standing complication of diabetes which can lead to blindness if not evaluated and picked up early. With the help of a Non-Mydriatic Fundus Camera, all stages from mild to advanced diabetic retinopathy can be picked up at the grass-root level and patients can be referred at the earliest to the retina specialist for further management.”

ASG Eye Hospital is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment like Fundus fluorescein angiography, Optical Coherence Tomography, and Fundus photo camera. The hospital provides facilities like Micro Incision Vitrectomy Surgery (MIVS) which is the latest technology to perform retina surgeries. Also, all forms of intravitreal injections, implants and green lasers are available. Retina services are available all through the week including Sundays, he added.

Dr. Ajay Hanumanthu, Consultant Endocrinologist, Sri Raghavendra Endocrine Super Speciality Centre, briefed about diabetes and eye-related issues. “For every 12 people one will have diabetic; even children in the age group of 6 to 8 years have type 2 diabetes. The new equipment helps in early detection of retina related problems,” he said.

Dr. Hanumanthu and Dr. Vini Badlani, Consultant Vitreo Retina Surgeon, ASG Eye Hospital, Vijayan Francis, Centre Manager, ASG Hospital, were also present.