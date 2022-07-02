Passing Out Parade of 116 Women PCs held

July 2, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The Passing Out Parade of the 7th batch of 116 Women Police Constables (PCs), trained at Police Training School (PTS) in Jyothinagar since Nov. 2, 2021, was held at DAR Parade Grounds in here this morning.

R. Priyanka, the winner of ‘All Round Best Trainee’ title with a total score of 1,028.50 marks (767.50 in Indoor and 261 Outdoor activities), led the Parade.

DGP (Training) Dr. P. Ravindranath, who was the chief guest, inspected the Parade and received general salute.

Stating that parades were held by soldiers during the times of Kings and now in Democracy, it is the Police responsibility to hold Parades, the DGP called upon the trainees to work with same spirit throughout their service period just like the way they showed their enthusiasm in performing the Parade.

R. Priyanka is seen receiving the ‘All Round Best Trainee’ trophy from DGP (Training) Dr. P. Ravindranath at the Passing Out Parade held at DAR Parade Grounds in Jyothinagar in city this morning as Police Training School Principal Dr. H.T. Shekar and Karnataka Police Academy (KPA) Director Anupam Agarwal look on.

Pointing out that PUC is the minimum qualification required to apply for Constable post, he said it was noteworthy that out of 116 Women Constables who passed out today, only seven were with minimum qualification and rest had completed their degrees and post-graduations.

Maintaining that well-educated candidates too are opting for Police Department now, the DGP said: “Science and Technology has improved, Central and State Governments are spending money and the Department too is ready to give full support for eligible candidates.”

Karnataka Police have effectively implemented the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) which is making the job of registering a case and filing an FIR easy, he said and added that it is resulting in effective charge-sheet submission and investigation, thus making it easy to track the criminals. This has been more effective since 2009 and with the help of Microsoft company, Police Information Technology has been improved, he added.

Stating that Command, Control and Direction are works of an IPS but Constables are the ones who implement, he stressed that a Constable who reaches higher designations with promotions is cable of working more effectively. If one possess skill and knowledge, he/ she can do work of an officer with ease and the Department will support anyone and everyone who put in more efforts.

Karnataka Police Academy (KPA) Director Anupam Agarwal, PTS Principal Dr. H.T. Shekar and Vice-Principal Shankaregowda were present on the occasion.

Prize Winners

Indoor — 1st prize: R. Priyanka, East Traffic, Bengaluru (767.50 marks); 2nd: H.N. Sowjanya, West Traffic, Bengaluru (760.50); 3rd: Prema Uday Nayak – East Traffic, Bengaluru (759).

Outdoor — 1st prize: Sridevi, North East Traffic, Bengaluru (231.50); 2nd: Deepa Eranna Kambara, East Traffic, Bengaluru (227); 3rd: Prema, East Division, Bengaluru (226).

Firing — 1st prize: D. Manjula, East Traffic, Bengaluru (52); 2nd: M.N. Bhargavi, West Traffic, Bengaluru (50); 3rd: K.S. Archana, North East Traffic, Bengaluru (50).