Minor landslides at Chembu, 2nd Monnangeri in Kodagu

July 2, 2022

Madikeri: After a couple of earthquakes with varying magnitudes recorded on the Richter Scale with the epicentre at Chembu village in Kodagu district, a minor landslide was reported this morning from that village.

A hillock came crashing on a house at 3 am with a loud sound, waking up the residents. Fortunately, the house was partially buried under mud and the residents ran outside for safety. The incident was reported from the house of Poojarigadde Girish.

Residents said that it has been continuously raining in the area for the last two days and they heard a loud sound at 3 am. A Revenue Department team has visited the village to ascertain the damage and carry out relief measures.

Reports also said that there has been another landslide along with trees at Second Monnangeri this morning on the Madikeri-Mangaluru Highway.

The Forest Department personnel have begun the clearing of the road.

Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Dr. B.C. Satish told Star of Mysore that it cannot be a landslide but only a landslip. “It is a minor incident and keeps happening in Kodagu during monsoon as houses are built close to hillocks after removing mud from the base. A team from the Revenue Department has been rushed to Chembu and officers will ascertain the damage,” he said.

A decision will be taken by the officers if the inmates of the house have to be relocated. “All the teams are ready to face the monsoon and in case there is a need, we will shift the people from vulnerable areas to safer places. Also, we have the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) at our disposal and the team will carry out relief and rescue operations,” the DC added.