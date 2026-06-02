June 2, 2026

Mysuru, June 2- Prabhakar (79), a resident of Kuvempunagar, passed away following a heart attack yesterday in city.

He leaves behind his wife Dr. Kausalya (sister of Kannada feminist writer, poetess and retired Professor C. Sarvamangala), one son, one daughter and a host of relatives and friends.

Prabhakar had started Max Motors in Bengaluru where he used to export bikes and cars. He later established a car service centre in Mysuru and was well known as a ‘Car Doctor.’

Last rites were held at the foot of Chamundi Hill this morning.