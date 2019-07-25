Pramoda Devi participates in Chamundeshwari Devi Utsav

Mysuru: Chamundeshwari Devi Utsav was held at the temple atop Chamundi Hill last evening as part of Mysuru’s presiding deity Goddess Chamundeshwari Vardanti Mahotsava (birthday celebrations).

Pramoda Devi Wadiyar wife of late Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar represented the erstwhile royal family of Mysore in the rituals. The idol of the Goddess Chamundeshwari, the Utsava Murthy, was placed in the Rudrakshi Mantap that faced south-west direction.

Chamundeshwari Devi Utsav is performed every year only at the Chamundeshwari Temple atop the hill during Ashada and no other place, said one of the priests at the temple.

The rituals start with palapuja, mantopaloah, rashtraashiravada (tambula charana). The Police also offer gun salute and then all the priests offer pranams to the Goddess followed by Pramoda Devi Wadiyar offering her pranams and later everyone prostrating before the Goddess, he said.

Pramoda Devi Wadiyar speaking to Star of Mysore here this morning said that she has been involved in the Utsava every year and the pujas are conducted in the prescribed format. In the morning amidst rituals, the idol of the Goddess was taken around the temple in a Golden Pallaki (palanquin).

“Right from the priests to Golla (one who seals the door) including me, do Shashtanga Namaskar to the deity and then there is the Rashtraashirvada, which means seeking good governance of the State and Nation and Goddess’s blessings for everyone irrespective of caste, creed or religion,” she said.

